Tamara Braun

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

The Bistro – Back Alley: Harris questions why Stefan and Ava are in the back alley. They give a lame explanation about a restaurant shipment which Harris seems not to buy. He says he’s in the alley investigating “suspicious activity.” Stefan puts him off and begins loading the “shipment” into the warehouse.

Harris gives Ava his jacket but doesn’t like thinking Ava is lying to him. He begs her to tell him the truth. They get back into the kiss with Stephanie and Harris says he thinks she’s deflecting. He wonders if she’s in love with Stefan. Ava begins to deny it but switches gears and says they are seeing each other. Harris thinks her explanation makes sense and Ava continues saying he reminds her so much of his brother Jake. Just then, Ava gets an alert reminding her of dinner with Tripp. Before they exit, Ava apologizes for not being honest and says she thinks he’s a great guy and will treasure their time together.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Tater Tot pulls the book he was going to give Holly out of the garbage when she comes a-knockin. She apologizes for the way she treated him. Holly goes on to tell him about the drunken events of the night before. She says she wished she had listened to Tate from the beginning. He asks why she was alone on Christmas Eve and her birthday, and she explains about EJ taking Nicole out of town for the day. They go on to talk about their problematic history and he gives her the book – Pride and Prejudice. Holly is thrilled as she loves Jane Austin.

Rafe’s Place: Rafe and Jada awaken and decide not to look at their phones for the day. They focus on each other… and their bed. They discuss the décor in the house and Rafe said it was all Gabi and Mommy Hernandez (does anyone remember how Mommy Hernandez HATED Hope?). Jada says it’s lovely and feels like home.

Park: Tripp and Wendy are hanging out and being cute. She says she has to check in with her mother and is worried she’ll continue to be pressured to move back to China. Tripp understands her family’s trauma but can’t get why they want her to upend her life. She assures him she hasn’t made a decision but wants to help ease their suffering. All that being said, she can’t imagine leaving her life in Salem and with Tripp.

Wendy says her mother must be desperate to comfort her father and herself. Tripp understands her devotion to her family and will respect any decision she makes. Tripp decides to get them some hot chocolate and exits. Just then, Melinda arrives.

They exchange niceties and Melinda offers to move to another bench. Wendy allows her to stay and Melinda, once again, says she’s so sorry about Li’s murder. Wendy is skeptical and Melinda understands. They review their brief relationship and Melinda says Li was a good man who made some terrible mistakes. She understands Li was acting out of love for Gabi and reiterates how she began having actual feelings for him.

Wendy says there’s still time for Melinda to find love. She says she doesn’t really feel like she deserves love based on her recent behavior. Melinda goes on to say Wendy is a wonderful person and deserves to be loved. Wendy appreciates her kind words and asks for Melinda’s advice about whether or not she should choose love or devotion to her family. Melinda begins to question what she wants when Tripp arrives back with the hot chocolate.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Maggie Challenges Alex About Titan

Endings

Harris runs into Stefan and tells him not to screw with Ava. It’s clear neither knows what the other is talking about. Harris says he’s got his eyes on Stefan and walks away.

Rafe and Jada bask in the afterglow of round two. Jada says she’s never felt about someone the way she feels about him. Rafe says he feels the same and they gear up for round three.

Tate gives Holly the business about their potential date but then quickly says they should spend New Year’s Eve together. Holly concurs and they decide to erase their less than stellar history.

Ava arrives for dinner with Tripp and Wendy. She apologizes for not preparing a big Christmas dinner. Before they head to dinner, Tripp says he and Wendy are moving to China.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!