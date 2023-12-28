Lynn Herring, Kin Shriner

On today’s General Hospital recap:

Lois complains Olivia has been ignoring her since Christmas day. Olivia asks if she betrayed Lois when she married Ned but says she's not in love with him and believes Olivia is perfect for him. Olivia admits Tracy put the thought in her mind.

The two discuss Ned and the infighting that the Quartermains do on a regular basis. Lois can't believe Ned would turn on Drew and Michael and turn them into the SEC. Olivia can't keep quiet any longer and admits Ned isn't the whistleblower but is taking the blame for the sake of the family.

Lois is shocked and annoyed and insists that Olivia tell her who turned Carly and Drew into the SEC. Olivia says it's best for the family if they keep the identity quiet because it would hurt someone deeply.

Alexis talks to Sonny about the legal issues with the surrogacy. Sonny says he spoke with Kristina and doesn't see any problems, but Alexis has her concerns. Sonny says Kristina spent years fighting with her self-esteem and always seemed lost but she's changed. Alexis agrees starting the youth center has helped but still feels there will be complications.

Alexis worries Kristina will eventually change her mind and want to be more active in the baby's life. Sonny brings up the fact he would be the baby's grandfather, but Alexis points out he would only be the great uncle. Sonny understands Alexis' worries and agrees Kristina will find it difficult. He says they need to stand by and let Kristina handle it.

TJ stops by to talk to Kristina who thinks he's having second thoughts. TJ says he wants Kristina to understand and tell him she will only be the aunt to the baby. Kristina says she doesn't want kids of her own right now and swears she'll be ready to give it up to them. She promises she understands what she's getting into.

Finn complains to Liz about having every move monitored and having the lawsuit hanging over him. He says his reputation is taking a hit and is losing patience and worries the hospital will eventually let him go. The two discuss how it's possible Mr. Muldoon had treatment done elsewhere which would strengthen Finn's case. They find out Muldoon had a vacation home in Beaches Corner. When Liz reaches out, she discovers Muldoon did see a doctor there before seeing Finn.

The Deception group are back on the set of Home & Heart for another session with Cody and Sasha as spokesmodels. Cody worries, when Felicia stops by, she's still suspicious of him.

Lucy puts her plan to take Tracy down in motion which involves a fake argument with Scotty. Tracy and Lucy argue over whether Cody should wear a cowboy hat. Scotty takes Tracy's side, Lucy argues with him, and Scotty quits as her attorney. Scotty apologizes to Tracy for the disrespectful things he said about Luke the other night and she accepts Scotty's apology.

Felicia grabs some hair from the brush Cody was using on the set. Sasha sees Felicia hand the package off to someone else to take to the lab.

