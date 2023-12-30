Perkie’s Observations: Esme Visits Heather in Pentonville

Avery Pohl

It's New Year's Eve in Port Charles.

Spencer sees a letter from the Sorbonne and Trina tells him she applied and got accepted. Trina says she can't go but Spencer says she has to do it. Trina wishes he could come with her but knows Spencer needs to be here for Ace. Spencer says he's willing to go with her and the two celebrate in bed.

Alexis joins Gregory for his sky diving excursion but panics when she sees the jumpers and tells Gregory she can't do it. She says she's worried about her girls and they need her, but Gregory reminds says they are adults. Alexis decides to do the jump. Afterwards, Alexis can't get over how wonderful and transformative it was. The two share a kiss.

Esme heads to Pentonville to visit with Heather. Heather senses something is off when she asks about Ace and Esme says he spent the holidays with Spencer and Trina. Heather realizes Esme's memory is back.

Esme says she feels like two different people and Heather promises everything will be okay. Heather tells her not to tell anyone her memory is back and to keep up the charade for Ace's sake. Heather tells her to meet someone who's worthy of her and to leave Spencer behind.

Nina's has work issues and tells Sonny she'll meet him at The Savoy in time for midnight. Cyrus drops by and Nina tries to get rid of him until he recites a sentence he used in the confessional, and she realizes it was him.

Nina says she thought she was talking to a man of God and Cyrus says she was. Cyrus tells Nina he wants her to confess to those she hurt. Nina wants to know what he plans to do with what he knows but Cyrus claims to only want her to confess.

Cyrus says the guilt is weighing on her, but Nina says he doesn't care about her. Cyrus says she can undo so much hurt and give everyone clarity. Cyrus says he has faith she'll do the right thing and tell Sonny the truth.

Carly runs into Ned at The Savoy and tears a strip off of him for calling the SEC. Ned says he didn't commit a crime unlike them, but Carly says Ned has to live with the fact Drew almost died in prison. Ned gets tired of the banshee howling and decides to tell her the truth, as Michael walks up, stopping him. Sonny shows up getting into the middle of it.

Carly heads home where she's surprised by Drew, who's back in town.

Michael reminds Ned they had an agreement, but Ned is not happy Carly was harassing him in public. Michael says he's being compensated for keeping his mouth shut.

Olivia and Lois watch from the sidelines and Lois is upset Ned is being blamed for something he didn't do. Lois doesn't understand why Michael gave Ned his proxies to keep quiet and then asks if Michael is the one who turned in Carly. Olivia tells Lois to let it go but Lois is determined to figure it out. Lois puts two and two together and comes up with Nina. Olivia tells her it would do no good to dredge this up because everyone is happy right now.

Lois tells Sonny his family is lying to him, and he needs to know the truth.

