The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of January 1-5, 2024

Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are at odds about Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Hope (Annika Noelle) is blindsided by Thomas’ proposal.

Xander (Adain Bradley) talks to Finn about Thomas.

Bill (Don Diamont) and Poppy (Romy Park) enjoy a night out.

Thomas is taken aback by Hope’s response to his proposal.

Finn worries about Hope’s future with Thomas.

Hope learns about Xander’s story about Thomas.

