Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Chanel and Johnny Enjoy a Romantic New Year’s Celebration

Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of January 1-5, 2024
Raven Bowens, Carson Boatman

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) finds Holly (Ashley Puzemis) passed out and overdosed in the alley.

Tripp (Lucas Adams) demands answers from Ava (Tamara Braun) about the drugs in Salem.

Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) is plagued by Leo’s (Greg Rikaart) expensive taste.

John (Drake Hogestyn) gives Brady (Eric Martsolf) fatherly advice.

Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) hit the sheets on New Year’s Eve.

Xander (Paul Telfer) asks Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) to move into his apartment.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

