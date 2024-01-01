General Hospital Spoilers for the week of January 1-5, 2024

Chad Duell

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) deal with parenting issues.

Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) grows suspicious of Michael (Chad Duell).

Carly’s (Laura Wright) world is shaken.

Portia (Brook Kerr) is surprised by Curtis’ (Donnell Turner) romantic gesture.

Willow approaches Nina (Cynthia Watros) for assistance.

Nina gets support from Sasha (Sofia Mattsson).

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Dex (Evan Hofer) encounter an intoxicated Adam (Joshua Benard).

Drew is a strong shoulder for Carly.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) has strong words for Michael.

Ava (Maura West) encounters someone unexpected.

Laura has an epiphany about Esme (Avery Pohl).

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Lois Has a Shocking New Year’s Eve

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) take a stroll down memory lane.

Carly throws a fit.

Michael reveals the truth to Sonny.

Tracy (Jane Elliot) connects the dots.

Cyrus (Jeff Kober) and Sonny collide.

Drew and Sam bicker.

Cody (Josh Kelly) is a strong shoulder for Maxie (Kirsten Storms).

Lois (Rena Sofer) angers Olivia (Lisa LoCicero).

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) finds himself in a pickle.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!