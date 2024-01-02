Adain Bradley

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Xander is chatting with Finn in his office at the hospital. He showed up for a physical exam but had no clue of Finn’s relationship to the Forrester family. The two discuss Thomas and Finn is somewhat surprised to hear Xander say Thomas is a murderer. Xander apologizes if he went too far but thought Finn should know. He flashes back to the night of the car crash and tells Finn the victim’s name was Emma Barber.

