Former Port Charles Star Brian Gaskill Heads to The Young and the Restless

Brian Gaskill

Soap vet Brian Gaskill is making his way to Genoa City. Gaskill has signed on to The Young and the Restless in the mysterious role of Seth. Gaskill best known for his role as angel/vampire slayer Rafe Kovitch on the defunct sudser Port Charles, will mix things up with socialite Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott).

Gaskill is also known for playing the role of Bobby Warner on All My Children and Oscar "Ozzy" Marone on The Bold and the Beautiful, Dylan Shayne on Guiding Light and B.J. Green on As The World Turns.

Look for Gaskill's to first appear Jan. 8.