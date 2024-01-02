Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1106: Best and Worst of Soaps in 2023, Part 1
Daytime Confidential's Best and Worst of Soaps in 2023, Part 1 is here. Join Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe, Joshua Baldwin, Melodie Aikels and Carly Silver as they reveal their picks for DC's iconic year-end categories.
Part 1 Categories:
Most Improved Character:
Best Male Character:
Best Female Character:
Biggest Waste of Talent (Male or Female):
Most in need of a Makeover:
Character Most in Need of a Recast:
Dreams Really Do Come True:
Be careful what you wish for:
Best Couple or Triangle:
Worst Couple or Triangle:
Worst Storyline:
Best storyline:
Share your picks for Best of Worst of Soaps in 2023, in the comments below!
All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!
