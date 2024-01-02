Skip to main content

Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1106: Best and Worst of Soaps in 2023, Part 1

Daytime Confidential's Best and Worst of Soaps in 2023, Part 1 is here. Join Luke Kerr, Jillian Bowe, Joshua Baldwin, Melodie Aikels and Carly Silver as they reveal their picks for DC's iconic year-end categories. 

Part 1 Categories: 

Most Improved Character:

Best Male Character: 

Best Female Character: 

Biggest Waste of Talent (Male or Female): 

Most in need of a Makeover: 

Character Most in Need of a Recast: 

Dreams Really Do Come True:

Be careful what you wish for:

Best Couple or Triangle: 

Worst Couple or Triangle: 

Worst Storyline: 

Best storyline: 

 Share your picks for Best of Worst of Soaps in 2023, in the comments below!

All this and more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

