Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Victor Supports Nikki in Her Hour of Need

The Young and the Restless Recap for January 2, 2024
Melody Thomas Scott, Eric Braeden

Melody Thomas Scott, Eric Braeden

On today's The Young and the Restless recap: 

Nikki enters the living room at the ranch looking a little worse for wear. She heads to the bar and finds no vodka. She realizes her secret is out when Victor arrives at her side. He says he removed the temptation. Nikki asks her beloved to watch over her as she doesn’t think she’s going to make it through recovery this time. 

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Tucker Defends His Actions to Devon. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_3058
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Nikki Thinks Victor is Punishing Her

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2391
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Nikki Hides Her Drinking From Victor

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1703
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Nikki Begs Jack to Let Her Handle Victor

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0110
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Diane Tells Nikki and Victor Her Marriage is Kaput

By Joshua BaldwinComment