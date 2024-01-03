Jamie Martin Mann, Eric Martsolf, Emily O’Brien, Galen Gering

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Marlena enters the living room to find John asleep on the sofa. She wakes him up just moments before midnight and they wish each other a Happy New Year. The two note that Tater Tot and Brady haven’t returned home.

John asks Marlena about her resolutions for the new year. They both say they hate them, but John says he actually has one – he will never let the sun set without telling her how much he loves her (Le sigh…). She coos and they kiss.

John gets a text from daddy Timothy, and they chat about their meeting this past year. They move on to talking about Steve and John’s suspicions about Konstantin, and how they are monitoring the situation. Marlena pushes for details when John blows her off by reminding her they actually have the house to themselves. With that, they run off to the bedroom.

University Hospital – Lobby: Brady, Theresa, and Tate await news about Holly. Brady overhears Tripp tell Rafe that Holly is in a coma after an apparent overdose. Tripp exits and Brady asks for an update. Rafe says he needs to ask Tate some questions and asks him to recount the events of the evening. Tate says Holly pulled the pills out of her purse towards the end of the evening. Just then, EJ arrives, calls Tate a liar, and tells Rafe to arrest him.

Rafe tells EJ to slow his roll. EJ was updated by the police who saw Tate with the pills. Tate explains he was trying to protect Holly and didn’t know what else to do. EJ isn’t buying what Tate’s selling and says the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree as both Brady and Theresa are drug addicts. He turns to Tate and promises to send him to prison.

Theresa loses her cool with EJ and reminds him how addiction is a disease. Brady calms her down and Rafe says they don’t have evidence to arrest Tate. EJ reports the doctors say the pills were laced with opioids and Tate will be charged accordingly. Rafe tries to get him to calm down but EJ keeps throwing around words like “tried as an adult” and “attempted manslaughter.” Theresa yells at him when Rafe interrupts and says he needs to question Tate, who sticks to his story. He turned down Holly’s offer and recalls she once offered him weed and was “smashed” on Christmas Eve. EJ starts yelling again when Brady pipes up saying Tate is covering for him.

Brady asks Rafe to arrest him when Tate returns saying Holly is being moved to ICU. Rafe sends EJ off to be with his family and says he’ll take Brady down to the station. After EJ exits, Tripp mentions his mother working at The Bistro and how upset she must be.

Rafe cuffs Brady, reads him his rights, and takes him to the station.

The Bistro: Stefan hangs up with Clyde and tells Ava the bad batch of pills were from their shipment. He’s told them to remove all the remaining product from the streets of Salem. Ava has an idea and says she has people she can call. Stefan gives her the business when he realizes Ava is serious and still has mob connections. He tells her to stand down as she worked hard to separate herself from that life. Ava appreciates his concern but it’s more important for them to correct the situation.

Ava makes the call and thinks about how she used to sit with Nicole and watch Holly play. She won’t be able to live with herself if anything happens to Nicole’s daughter. Just then, Ava gets a call from her people who are moving quickly to clear the streets of the tainted drugs. Just then, Tripp arrives and says Holly is still in a coma. He asks Stefan for a moment alone with his mother.

Tripp asks Ava if she had any involvement with the tainted drugs. She questions him but Tripp says he won’t judge her if she tells him the truth. Tripp recounts the last few months leading to her job at The Bistro, including when she killed Gil. He goes on to question her breakup with Harris and her new association with Stefan.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: Tate and Theresa return, and tell John and Marlena about Holly’s overdose and Brady’s arrest. Tate tries to tell John and Marlena the truth when Theresa stops him. John heads to the police station and Marlena runs to the kitchen for some warm milk.

Theresa looks at Tate and reminds him to keep his mouth shut. She tells him to leave the case to Brady and John. Just then, Marlena returns, and Tate heads off to lie down.

Salem PD – Interrogation Room: Rafe asks if Brady wants to call a lawyer but he refuses. Rafe is trying to give Brady time to get his story straight. Brady admits to the crime again, but Rafe doesn’t believe anything he’s saying. He reminds him how lying will make Tate look more guilty. Rafe goes on to say how much Tate will need his support. Brady thinks EJ isn’t concerned with justice and he wants to take the fall.

Endings

Theresa tells Marlena she can’t believe Brady started using again. After planting that seed, she says she’s going to catch Alex up on the events of the evening. She goes to say goodbye to Tate when she realizes he’s gone.

Ava tells Tripp she broke up with Harris because he cheated but bristles when he continues to question her. Tripp wonders why she didn’t question him when he said he was moving to China with Wendy. He asks her to tell him what’s going on.

Stefan enters the alley behind The Bistro when EJ arrives accusing Stefan of harming Holly.

John arrives and tries to get Brady a lawyer. Just then, Tate arrives and runs into the interrogation room. He tells Rafe he had the drugs and should be arrested.

