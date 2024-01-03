Laura Wright

On today's General Hospital recap: Sonny questions Nina who apologizes to him. Willow gets upset and Sonny wants to know if Nina hates Carly that much. Nina swears she didn't call out of spite, but Sonny brings up Michael and Ned's involvement. Willow is not happy to hear Michael knew and storms out.

Nina says she regretted the call immediately but reminds him Carly and Drew did commit a crime. She swears she was on her way here tonight to tell him, but he doesn't believe her. Nina begs him not to throw their love away over a stupid mistake. Sonny says she owes Crew an apology and wants her to go right now. Nina believes he wants Carly to tear a strip into her because he can't as he still loves her. She says she won't let this be the end of them.

Drew makes a few calls and tells Carly he spoke to Lucas and he's using his contacts to bring Bobbie's body back with as little red tape as possible. Drew tells her to take time to process it all. Carly wonders if there’s anything she could have done to prevent Bobbie’s death.

Carly says she knew Bobbie shouldn't go to Amsterdam and should have told her to come home. Drew says Bobbie died peacefully and Carly shouldn't have any regrets. Carly is upset she didn't know her last phone call would be her last time speaking to her mother. Carly tells him about coming into town to destroy Bobbie's life, but her mother was the one to offer forgiveness.

Brook Lynn is surprised to see Scotty is texting Tracy and tells her he is flirting. Chase returns to the mansion and Brook Lynn shows him Scotty's texts. Chase agrees he's flirting with Tracy. Later, Tracy's checks her social media and spots Scotty and Lucy together in the background of Laura's selfie.

Ava is shocked when Nikolas surprises her at the gallery (Hi Adam!!). He accuses her of almost killing him but promises he won't hurt her. Nikolas admits he's been keeping tabs on her. When he brings up Austin, she asks if he's the one who killed Austin. Nikolas doesn't know anything about the murder or the threatening items she received.

Nikolas apologizes for how things went down and says they were both played by Austin and his boss. He's upset Ryan and Esme came between them, but Ava says they had problems beforehand. She says she can't get over his threat to take Avery from her. Ava mentions Esme's amnesia and Nikolas thinks they should make her pay for what she did.

Scotty tells Lucy he's flirting with Tracy. Lucy spins a tale of getting Tracy drunk and married in Las Vegas, but Scotty points out Tracy won't fall for that a second time.

Laura gets the call from Lucas and tells Kevin, Scotty and Lucy about Bobbie's death. The four have their memories of Bobbie with Lucy and Laura having flashbacks. Scotty admits he still loves Bobbie, and we have his flashback. The four share a toast to Bobbie.

Michael catches up to Willow and swears he was trying to protect her, but she tells him not to make it about her. Willow says she deserves his honesty, but he swings it back on her saying she didn't tell him about her cancer diagnosis.

Michael says he was protecting her since she was getting closer to Nina. Willow brings up the many times Nina cancelled plans and realizes the other secret Michael is keeping.

Sonny heads to the church while Nina shows up at Carly's door.

