Steve Burton Reveals He's Done at Days of Our Lives

Steve Burton, Days of Our Lives

Steve Burton

Steve Burton has announced his exit from Days of Our Lives. The daytime veteran reprised the role of Harris Michaels on Beyond Salem: Chapter 2 in 2022 and arrived on DAYS in 2023. Burton, who is best known for the role of Jason Morgan on General Hospital, took to his Instagram to provide a brief update on his status. 

The instagram reel sends you to a link in his bio to a story from Daily Drama addressing his impending exit. Burton reports he recently taped his last scenes at DAYS. The actor thanks the cast and crew of DAYS  for an "amazing" year. DAYS tapes months in advance which should keep Burton on our streaming screens well into the spring of 2024. 

