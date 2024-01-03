Skip to main content

TUNE-IN ALERT: Tyler Perry's Sistas Returns With Season 7 Premiere Written by All-New Writers Room

Hit BET soap returns!
Crystal Hayslett, Ebony Obsidian, KJ Smith, Novi Brown, Mignon Von

The year 2023 was a busy one for me pre-strike. In addition to my treasured gig as a breakdown writer for Days of Our Lives,  I had the privilege of serving in the first writers room for Tyler Perry's long-running cable hit Sistas

Since 2019, Tyler Perry's Sistas has followed the lives and loves of a group of close-knit Georgia-based career women: high-powered attorney Andi (KJ Smith), hair salon owner Karen (Ebony Obsidian), airline executive Danni (Mignon Von), bank supervisor Sabrina (Novi Brown) and formidable paralegal Fatima (Crystal Hayslett). 

Mr. Perry wrote all episodes for the first six seasons. Tonight a new era for Sistas begins, complete with DAYS alum Sal Stowers in the pivotal role of Penelope!

Crystal Hayslett, Sal Stowers, KJ Smith

Season 7 showrunner Mark Swinton (Route 187), writers April Powell (Tyler Perry's House of Payne), Maggie Bush (Christmas With a Kiss), Kourtney Richard (Ginny & Georgia), Tre Kearse (Tyler Perry's Young Dylan), the team of Lucien Christian Adderley and Richard "Byrd" Wilson (David Makes Man) and I invite you to tune in to BET tonight at 9 pm EST/8C for Episode 701 of Tyler Perry's Sistas, entitled "New Beginnings". I wrote the season premiere, and trust me it's soap-gasmic!

