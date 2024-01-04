On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Steffy is stunned by the coincidence of Xander Avant scheduling an appointment for a physical. Finn thinks he may not come back based on the way he reacted to learning of his marriage to Steffy and his connection to Thomas.

Finn turns his attention to what Xander told him and asks about his connection to the what happened with Beth. Steffy explains how Xander got pulled into the situation. Finn rightfully assumes Thomas kept Xander from telling the truth. Steffy relays information about Thomas’ mental state at the time and reluctantly admits Xander was probably telling the truth. Just for clarity, Finn asks if Xander is actually accusing Thomas of killing Emma for payback…

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Xander Tells Finn That Thomas Killed Emma

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!