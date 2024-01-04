Brandon Barash, Dan Feuerriegel

Alice Horton’s House: Everett comes a-knockin waking up Julie and Chad. He tells them about Holly’s overdose. Julie wonders why and how drugs have come to Salem. Everett says the police have no leads and he wants to use his investigative skills to bust up the drug ring. He and Chad both agree The Spectator can be helpful. Everett asks for access to a petty cash fund of $5000 to grease some palms.

Chad gets Everett the money and he exits. Julie worries about the harm which might come to the reporter. Chad says he did investigative work in Beirut and has the skills to take care of himself. Julie understands but still wonders about what Everett’s presence means to Chad and Stephanie. He says what Everett's doing for The Spectator and Salem overrules everything. Julie says Abigail would be proud of him.

University Hospital – Lobby: Kayla and Marlena discuss Holly’s condition and Tate’s arrest. They move on to discuss EJ’s need for revenge. Marlena can’t imagine what could happen if Nicole loses Holly.

University Hospital – Holly’s Room: Nicole pets Holly’s hair and recounts how lovely she looked the night before. She’s upset she couldn’t see the signs of Holly’s drug use. Nicole cries and asks for her daughter’s forgiveness.

Marlena and Kayla update Nicole on Holly’s status. Nicole explains EJ’s need for vengeance, and they all discuss how they had no clue either Tate or Holly would ever be involved with drugs. Nicole says she feels responsible for everything. Marlena tries to provide comfort, but Nicole doesn’t care about her own well-being. Kayla wraps her arms around Nicole as Marlena exits to make a phone call. Kayla exits and Nicole sits down and recounts the story of Holly’s birth.

Sloan and Eric’s Digs: Eric fawns over baby Jude when Sloan arrives with coffee. Eric recalls when he parented Holly as a child and relates it to their new experience with Jude. Just then, Marlena calls with news of Holly’s overdose. She asks him to come to the hospital. Eric updates Sloan and runs out the door. Just then, Sloan gets a credit card alert about Leo spending $1200 for champagne. She grabs baby Jude and heads out for a confrontation.

The Bistro – Back Alley: EJ arrives screaming at Stefan and blaming him for what happened to Holly. He assumes his brother’s recent connection to Ava is responsible for the recent influx of tainted drugs. Stefan gives as good as he gets saying, if anyone’s to blame, it’s EJ. He reminds his brother how he asked for his help getting rid of Clyde but was brutally rebuffed. EJ continues down self-righteous lane and wants a good reason not to arrest his brother. Stefan threatens to expose EJ for his prior role in the drug ring. He follows up saying they are on the same side. EJ refuses to acknowledge any culpability (though his face betrays him a bit) and says it’s Stefan’s responsibility to clean up the mess. Stefan tries to express how badly he feels but EJ says he will never be forgiven for what he’s done.

As the brothers argue, Everett arrives in the very popular alley and asks EJ if he can ask some questions. EJ blows him off and exits. Everett tries to introduce himself to Stefan who also tries to blow him off. Everett asks if Stefan has any comment about the recent influx of drugs. Stefan says he feels badly for what’s happening but has no knowledge about the drug trade. Stefan also says he feels badly for Nicole and Holly and says Everett can quote him.

Salem Inn – Leo’s Room: Sloan barges in and confronts Leo about his extravagant spending habits. Leo says he was celebrating the return of Lady Whistleblower’s column. He goes on to tell Sloan if she doesn’t keep funding him, he’ll shout her secrets to the entire town. In turn, Sloan sends him a financial app which will put him on a monthly budget. After some griping, Leo agrees to her terms.

University Hospital – Holly’s Room: Eric arrives and Nicole is happy he came. She updates him on Holly’s condition and conveys how devastated she is by her overdose. Eric comes up behind her and wraps his arms around her. They hold Holly’s hand together and Eric says a prayer. Just then, Holly’s heart rate spikes and Eric runs for help. Kayla arrives and asks Eric to take Nicole into the lobby.

University Hospital – Lobby: Eric hugs Nicole as Marlena watches. She interrupts and and Eric tells her about Holly’s seizure. Just then, Kayla returns and says it’s ok to come back into the room.

Julie and Chad discuss Doug and Abigail and how much they had in common. Chad says he sometimes thinks he will wake up and she’ll be alive again (possible foreshadowing?). Julie wishes she could comfort him and says to focus on seeing Abigail in her children and the work she did. They continue and Julie asks if he would be willing to move back to the house with her and Doug. It doesn’t take much convincing for Chad to accept.

Kayla tells Nicole and Eric that Holly is stable. She goes on to say the seizures are not unusual in folks who overdose. Kayla exits and Nicole begins to fret about Holly’s condition. Eric comforts her and pulls her into a hug, just as EJ walks in…

