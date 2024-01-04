Lauralee Bell

On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Phyllis and Christine are engaged in a tense discussion at Crimson Lights. Phyllis says she wasn’t trying to ruin her evening as she has other plans for New Year’s Eve. Christine refers to Phyllis’ prior meeting with Tucker and wonders how long it took for the duo to compare scandalous behavior. Phyllis toys with Christine saying Tucker knows how to have a good time.

Christine ignores Phyllis saying she knows about the moves Phyllis made on Danny and thinks her desire to continue their rivalry is ridiculous. Phyllis pretends she has no clue what Christine means. Christine tells Phyllis to place her focus on her kids or her job or anything. She tells Phyllis she’s delusional if she thinks Danny will ever think of her as anything but a mistake. Just then, Summer enters the coffee shop and confronts the duo about their antics.

