Perkie’s Observations: Nina Tells Carly the Truth on General Hospital

Carly is not happy to see Nina at her door. After some initial chit chat, Nina admits to Carly she's the one who turned her into the SEC. Carly blames her for Drew's beating and the two argue back and forth. Carly wonders why Nina is spilling the beans tonight and she says she was feeling guilty. Carly figures Nina got busted and she admits to her Sonny knows.

The two argue some more until Carly calls Nina a selfish bitch and hopes she rots in jail. Nina says she's just trying to make things right, but Carly says it's too late. Carly says Nina isn't coming back from this and says she'll never forgive her. Carly says Willow will see Nina as toxic and she won't see the kids.

Carly says Nina meant for them to suffer as Drew hears and questions how. Carly tells Drew that Nina called the SEC. Drew wants to beat her, but he can't, so he calls her vile and a hypocrite. Nina reminds them they did commit a crime and how Carly kept her daughters from her. Carly interrupts to yell at Nina that Bobbie died and she can't deal with this and kicks her out.

Michael admits to Willow he kept Nina's secret in exchange for limited time with her and the kids. Willow accuses him of messing with her relationship and Michael tries to claim he was protecting her. He says he didn't want either his father or her to hurt because of Nina. Willow says she thought they were partners, but they aren't honest with each other. She says she needs time to deal with this and asks him to sleep somewhere else tonight. Drew calls Michael to come home.

Josslyn and Dex get back to the dorm and find a drunk Adam. He says his parents know the truth about him and it's all over. Adam says his parents are planning on pulling him out of PCU and having him live at home and go to a local school. Drew calls Josslyn to come home.

Carly tells Michael and Joss that Bobbie died in her sleep. She promises they'll get through this together.

Laura gets a call from Ace's babysitter saying Esme is an hour late picking him up. Esme walks in at that moment and Laura demands to know where she's been. Kevin picks up the red glove from the floor and gives it to her and Esme admits she lost the other one. Laura says she knows Esme lost it at Wyndemere when she broke in. (Color me shocked this reveal happened this quickly)

Esme admits she was there to see if something would spark her memory. Laura wonders if she remembers anything which Esme denies. Laura says she broke the law and will need to turn herself in. She figures Esme will just get community service but breaking into Wyndemere was wrong. She offers to go to the station with Esme in the morning.

Nikolas says they need to work together to get back at Esme but Ava refuses. Ava says Esme has no memory and she's a good mother to Ace. Nikolas disagrees, saying she'll eventually return to her spiteful ways, and they can get rid of her. Ava asks if he plans on killing Esme, but he says no. Ava wonders what he wants her to do, and Nikolas tells her to throw a party and invite Esme.

Cyrus finds Sonny in the church and lets him know he knows what Nina did. He claims he helped Nina see her way but Sonny punches him in the face. Cyrus says he forgives him, but Sonny wants a fight and beats him up.

Portia is surprised by Curtis waiting for her in her office with roses and donuts. The two discuss the surgery when Portia gets called to the emergency room to attend to Cyrus Curtis calls Laura to get to the hospital for Cyrus.

When they get to the hospital, Curtis tells Kevin and Laura the priest found Cyrus beaten up. Portia tells Laura that Cyrus hasn't regained consciousness. Laura demands to know who did it to him.

Sonny heads home with a bottle to drink himself stupid. Ava finds him sitting in the dark and he tells her Nina is gone. Ava tells him to clean himself up as she doesn't want Avery to see him like that. Nina gets home but Ava says Sonny is in a bad way. Nina says she told Carly and Drew the truth and is desperate to talk. Sonny slams the door in her face.

