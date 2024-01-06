Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Hope Defends Thomas to Finn

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for January 5, 2024
Annika Noelle

Annika Noelle

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope says she cared about Emma because she was her intern and believes she died too soon. That being said, Hope can’t understand why anyone, including Xander keeps blaming Thomas (really?). Finn wonders if Hope thinks Xander is lying. Hope says the police did an investigation that cleared Thomas. Finn is worried about Hope being around someone who is being accused of such a despicable crime. 

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Steffy and Finn Discuss Xander’s Accusations

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_2044
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Thomas and Hope Disagree About Finn

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0691
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Finn Warns Hope About Thomas

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_3374
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Finn Tells Hope She Can Do Better Than Thomas

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_3034
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Hope Daydreams About Kissing Finn

By Joshua BaldwinComment