Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of January 8-12, 2024

Stacy Haiduk

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Ava (Tamara Braun) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) feel the heat from Chad (Billy Flynn) about the tainted drugs.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) lights into Brady (Eric Martsolf) in front of Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Everett (Blake Berris) pushes Harris (Steve Burton) for information on a case.

Brady and Theresa (Emily O’Brien) are horrified to learn Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) was attacked.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) fight about Eric (Greg Vaughan).

Melinda (Tina Huang) tries to stop Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) from spiraling out of control.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!