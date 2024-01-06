Genie Francis

On today's General Hospital recap: A tearful Felicia and Anna go through Bobbie's office at the hospital, going through photos and knick knacks. (I'm surprised there were no flashbacks here). Felicia gets the call that the lab has her results.

Cody finds a tearful Maxie, who explains her history with Bobbie. Cody says he wants to invest in real estate and wants to buy the property he grew up on. Maxie wonders what his purpose is as Felicia shows up. She brings up the paternity test and says she ran a new DNA test behind his back.

Drew stops by to get Scout ready for the boarding school but Sam tells him Scout's been having nightmares and she won't be going. Drew accuses Sam of making a unilateral decision without his input. Sam says she was concerned for Scout's well-being, but Drew is still upset.

Sam doesn't understand why Drew made the decision about the school without her and wants to know what's really going on. Drew feels hurt Scout didn't tell him about her feelings. Sam understands he feels he lost time because of Victor and Drew says he lost even more because of Nina. Drew finally sees Sam's point and agrees to revisit the boarding school next year.

Nina, who spent the night at Sasha's, leaves voicemails for Willow. Sasha tells her to give Willow time to come around. Sasha says Nina still has friends on her side and people who care about her but needs to let things die down.

Nina says Carly will make sure the young girls don't have a relationship with her and believes even Kristina will be angry at her for hurting Sonny. Nina says she can only blame herself, but Sasha believes she can fix it.

Laura tells Dante that Cyrus hasn't regained consciousness yet and asks about the case. Dante says they have no idea who beat up Cyrus. Just then, he wakes up, but Cyrus isn't talking. Dante asks Laura to try and get the information from Cyrus.

Laura questions Cyrus who eventually tells her Sonny was the aggressor, but she finds it unusual Sonny would engage in a beat down. Cyrus claims he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Dante is surprised when Laura tells him Sonny beat up Cyrus. He doesn't know what could have happened to make Sonny that upset.



Laura thinks Cyrus is holding something back, but he says she's going to defend Sonny no matter what. Laura says if Cyrus wants to be a member of her family, he needs to earn her trust.

Lois checks in on Sonny and wonders if he's done with Nina for good. Lois notices Sonny is still wearing his wedding ring and he says he gave up a lot to be with Nina. He says he won't forget how Nina lied to him. Lois claims Nina profited from the call because she got the hotel. She thinks Carly didn't deserve what happened.

Dante shows up at the penthouse with an officer and places Sonny under arrest.

