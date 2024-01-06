Cait Fairbanks, Sharon Case, Camryn Grimes

On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Sharon approaches a table at the GCAC and sits down with Tessa and Mariah. She's quite confused and thinks she's in some bizarre dream. Mariah tells Sharon to take control and stop letting events lead her around. Sharon says she has taken control and is finally in a great place in her professional life. Tessa points out that Sharon's heart is still empty and then breaks into song and becomes oddly seductive with both of her companions.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Christine and Phyllis Get Petty for the New Year

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!