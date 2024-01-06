Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Tessa and Mariah Worry About Sharon's Empty Love Tank

The Young and the Restless Recap for January 5, 2024
Cait Fairbanks, Sharon Case, Camryn Grimes

Cait Fairbanks, Sharon Case, Camryn Grimes

On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Sharon approaches a table at the GCAC and sits down with Tessa and Mariah. She's quite confused and thinks she's in some bizarre dream. Mariah tells Sharon to take control and stop letting events lead her around. Sharon says she has taken control and is finally in a great place in her professional life. Tessa points out that Sharon's heart is still empty and then breaks into song and becomes oddly seductive with both of her companions. 

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Christine and Phyllis Get Petty for the New Year

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_0559
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Ian Spies on Mariah and Tessa

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2545
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Mariah Pushes Tessa to Return to the Stage

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2359
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Mariah and Tessa Buy a House

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Image 7-15-24 at 6.40 PM
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Dreams of Cassie's Death Haunt Sharon

By Joshua BaldwinComment