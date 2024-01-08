Tanner Novlan, Matthew Atkinson

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Finn and Thomas are chatting about Xander's accusations. Thomas says he's worked very hard to become a different person. No one has to worry about him being around Hope. Finn is not so certain as all the recent information he's been given makes him suspect. Thomas tries to explain how much closer he and Hope have grown. They are a couple, and she is his future. Thomas goes on to say he understands why the information Xander gave him about Emma gives Finn pause. He asks Finn to remember who he is. Thomas is his child's uncle. They are family and should be on the same side. Thomas begs Finn to not let a wedge be driven between the two of them and to not actively work to drive a wedge between him and Hope.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Hope Defends Thomas to Finn

