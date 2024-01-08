Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Thomas Asks Finn for His Support

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for January 8, 2024
Tanner Novlan, Matthew Atkinson

Tanner Novlan, Matthew Atkinson

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Finn and Thomas are chatting about Xander's accusations. Thomas says he's worked very hard to become a different person. No one has to worry about him being around Hope. Finn is not so certain as all the recent information he's been given makes him suspect. Thomas tries to explain how much closer he and Hope have grown. They are a couple, and she is his future. Thomas goes on to say he understands why the information Xander gave him about Emma gives Finn pause. He asks Finn to remember who he is. Thomas is his child's uncle. They are family and should be on the same side. Thomas begs Finn to not let a wedge be driven between the two of them and to not actively work to drive a wedge between him and Hope. 

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Hope Defends Thomas to Finn

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_2044
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Thomas and Hope Disagree About Finn

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1581
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Steffy Supports Thomas in His Hour of Need

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_0691
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Finn Warns Hope About Thomas

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1520
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Recap: Hope Defends Thomas to Finn

By Joshua BaldwinComment