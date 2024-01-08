Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of January 8-12, 2024

Arianne Zucker, Dan Feuerriegel

Here is the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

This week in Salem, family drama causes tensions to rise and tempers to flare! Let’s get into it…

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) tells Nicole (Arianne Zucker) how her heart breaks for her granddaughter.

Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) updates Melinda (Tina Huang) on the situation with Holly (Ashley Puzemis) and notes Nicole may lose yet another child.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) is freaked out with Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) in prison and by EJ’s (Dan Feuerriegel) plans to try him as an adult.

Justin (Wally Kurth) loses his cool with Brady and Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) saying he’s OUT.

Brady gets thrown out of the DiMera mansion after words are exchanged with Nicole and EJ.

Chad (Billy Flynn) asks Ava (Tamara Braun) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) if the DiMeras are involved in the drug trade (Tamara TO THE Braun looks STUNNING!).

Harris (Steve Burton) approaches Kate (Lauren Koslow) about getting Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) out of prison, but she worries her son could lose his life.

It’s family against family as Brady swears on Victor’s soul and EJ swears on Stefano’s soul - each believing they will prevail.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: The Kiriakis Family Celebrates Their First Christmas Without Victor

Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!