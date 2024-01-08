General Hospital Promo: Port Charles Remembers Bobbie Spencer

Family and friends say goodbye to Bobbie Spencer, R.N.

Jackie Zeman, Genie Francis

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoiler promo: This week, Port Charles pays tribute to Bobbie Spencer (Jackie Zeman). Family and friends come together and celebrate the life of the beloved nurse.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoiler Promo: Dante Begins to Close in on Brennan as Tracy Prepares Monica for Trouble

Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoiler promos!