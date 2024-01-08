Skip to main content

General Hospital Promo: Port Charles Remembers Bobbie Spencer

Family and friends say goodbye to Bobbie Spencer, R.N.
Jackie Zeman, Genie Francis

Here’s the latest General Hospital spoiler promo: This week, Port Charles pays tribute to Bobbie Spencer (Jackie Zeman). Family and friends come together and celebrate the life of the beloved nurse. 

Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoiler promos!

