On today’s General Hospital recap: Liz stops by Kelly's to offer her condolences to Carly and says she loved Bobbie. Liz acknowledges they aren't close but is willing to listen if Carly needs her. Carly worries about letting her mother down, but Liz reassures her. Liz says Bobbie was there for her at her darkest time and she felt safe with her.

She says that's why she came to Kelly's today, to be closer to Bobbie and feel that security again. Liz says Bobbie left a legacy in everyone's hearts. Carly thanks Liz for talking about Bobbie and being there with her. The two share a hug. (I was expecting a flashback here of Liz/Bobbie from after the rape and I'm pissed that we didn't get it)

Cody wonders how Felicia was able to get a DNA sample and she explains about getting it from the Home & Heart set. Maxie is shocked at her mother crossing the line. Sasha arrives and interrupts and Felicia tells them the test says Cody's not Mac's son. (I win 6 trillion dollars for guessing correctly Sasha had tampered with the test)

Cody wonders why she told them, and Felicia says she didn't want secrets between them and apologizes for what she did. Alone, Cody questions what happened, and Sasha explains how she saw Felicia take the hair sample and switched it out with one of hers. Cody says she shouldn't have done it because she's now implicated in his crime.

Sasha says she knew what she was doing and would do it again. Both are surprised Felicia told them the truth when she didn't need to. Cody regrets his actions, but Sasha says he's not alone now.

Felicia and Maxie head to the cemetery, to BJ's grave. Maxie says she misses Bobbie but knows she's with BJ now. Maxie and Felicia share a hug and say they have each other. (Again, I'm annoyed that there were no flashbacks)

Lucy and Scotty discuss Bobbie's memorial service and she worries about not finding the right flowers. Lucy's upset she's run out of time and can't make up with Bobbie. She admits she was jealous of Bobbie and resentful. Lucy says Bobbie had the respect and admiration she didn't have. Scotty admits Bobbie was very forgiving.

Tracy questions why Martin is eating alone, and he claims Lucy's too upset about Bobbie's death to join him. Tracy tells him Lucy is dealing with her grief with Scotty, who has always stood by her.

Tracy tells Brook Lynn that Scott and Lucy are trying to put one over on her, but she will destroy them. Tracy says they won't see her coming. Brook Lynn says she hopes dealing with them won't distract her from dealing with her grief.

Willow offers condolences to Josslyn and Michael. He says he missed being with Willow and will do anything to make things right. Willow says she's looking at their relationship with new eyes and accuses him of hurting her. Willow's not happy he lied to her and needs space, though she will be here to support the grieving family.

After Willow leaves, Josslyn questions Michael who tells her about knowing the truth about Nina. He says he couldn't tell Sonny or Willow because it would have broken their heart. Josslyn is angry with him, but Michael says he lied to protect everyone. Michael says the family needs to stick together right now and Josslyn agrees.

Sonny's being held at the station when Dante comes in to tell him about Bobbie's death. Dante says he's here for Sonny and is scared of his father's behavior. Sonny claims he's fine and refuses to speak as Diane arrives.

Diane questions Sonny on what happened with Cyrus was self-defense. Sonny admits Cyrus never raised a hand to him. Diane thinks she can get Sonny out on bail based on Cyrus' violent past. Diane asks if he wants her to start divorce proceedings for NIna. Sonny says it's not his priority now, so Diane backs off.

Diane works her magic and has Sonny released. Sonny tells Dante he appreciates everything he's done for him. Dante offers to listen if Sonny wants to talk.

Sonny gets to the diner as Carly is closing up.

