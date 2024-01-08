Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Tucker Tells Audra He’s Going to Start Over

The Young and the Restless Recap for January 8, 2024
Trevor St. John 

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Audra and Tucker are at the GCAC discussing the scandal with their former artist. Tucker tries to include both of them in the scandal when Audra reminds him that her name hasn't appeared in any news story. Tucker ignores her and continues saying he's not putting together any official response. The company will lay low, regroup and await a change in the news cycle. Audra is thrown when Tucker says he's firing everyone and will attempt to rebuild. 

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Tessa and Mariah Worry About Sharon's Empty Love Tank

