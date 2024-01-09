Skip to main content

General Hospital Spoilers: Carly and Felicia Head to Amsterdam to Handle Bobbie’s Affairs

General Hospital Spoilers for the week of January 8-12, 2024
Laura Wright

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers

Bobbie Spencer’s memorial commences.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) tries to find Carly (Laura Wright).

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) works with a reporter to commemorate Bobbie’s life.

Laura (Genie Francis) escorts Esme (Avery Pohl) to the police station.

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) is thrown for a loop.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Michael Reveals the Truth to Sonny

Gregory (Gregory Harrison) and Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) debrief about their kiss.

Carly pays tribute to Bobbie.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) supports Trina (Tabyana Ali).

Robert (Tristan Rogers) and Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) squabble.

Ava (Maura West) and Nikolas (Adam Huss) have a moment.

Felicia (Kristina Wagner) and Carly head to Amsterdam to deal with Bobbie’s affairs.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!

