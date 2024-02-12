Evan Hofer Teases Dex vs. Sonny Confrontation on General Hospital

Evan Hofer, Maurice Benard

Things are coming to a head for Dex (Evan Hofer) on General Hospital. Sonny (Maurice Benard) suspects Dex is the traitor whose actions caused bullets to fly...but he doesn't really suspect Dex's hidden past with Sonny's son Michael (Chad Duell). Sonny confronts Dex this week, and Hofer teased the action to Soap Opera Digest.

The tension ratchets up once Sonny's bodyguard shoves Dex into a car for a meeting with the Dimpled Don. Soon, Dex realizes that Sonny thinks he's guilty of betrayal. Hofer explained:

He’s really hoping Sonny can see his heart and his loyalty and see, ‘I’m not lying to you. I’m right here. You think I betrayed you? I promise you that you don’t have the whole story. Please don’t do this. I’m not going to tell you you’re wrong, I’m not going to tell you you’re stupid, because you’re not. But here I am, pouring my heart out to you, telling you that you don’t have the full story.’

But that doesn't mean the blond henchman is going to 'fess up to something he didn't do (or, for that matter, what he did do). Hofer said:

Previous to his life in Port Charles and his life with Joss [Eden McCoy], Dex really could risk his life all the time because he had no one; he kind of had nothing to live for. And you kind of see him revert back to that sort of mindset where he’s like, ‘It would be better for everybody if I die rather than blow up everyone else’s life.’ You see this kind of almost martyr side come out. He comes to an acceptance that his love for these other people outweighs his desire to save his own life.

Dex soon decides to lay his life on the line for those he loves. The actor didn't share what the result of the showdown is, but he did preview: