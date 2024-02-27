Skip to main content

B&B's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood on Steffy-Sheila Showdown Fallout: "It's Very Raw"

The actress opens up about Steffy's reaction to that Sheila shocker
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Kimberlin Brown

The Bold and the Beautifuls Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) recently went mano a mano with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and came out the victor. The fashion heiress stabbed and killed her husband's bio mom! But how will this crime affect Steffy? MacInnes Wood chatted with TV Insider about fallout from that twist.

What is Steffy going through after offing Sheila? MacInnes Wood explained:

She’s in shock. She’s in shock for a while. Even though she has to protect herself, protect her family, to still kill a human being is something that is so hard to wrap your head around. It’s very raw. It’s an emotional roller coaster for Steffy.

What's in store for Steffy's marriage to Sheila's son Finn (Tanner Novlan)? She added:

I really hope that Finn is there for Steffy. He really needs to understand the weight of this.

If the "Sinn" marriage ruptures, could there be a chance for Steffy's ex Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) to slide in? MacInnes Wood shared:

You know, for years I said no. But I don’t know. I don’t want that to happen, but Finn’s not making Steffy feel safe right now.

