The Young and The Restless Renewed Through 2027-2028 Television Season

Sonja Flemming/CBS

The Young and the Restless will continue giving viewers more drama from Genoa City. CBS announced the number-one daytime drama has been renewed for four more years, taking it through the 2027-2028 television season. In a released statement, President of CBS Entertainment Amy Reisenbach said about the renewal:

The Young and the Restless has been a staple of daytime television for over 50 years, and it is with great pleasure that we will continue that legacy at CBS. The talented cast and writers deliver compelling performances and stories on a daily basis and have provided iconic moments that have kept the show on top of the ratings and thrilled generations of fans for over five decades. We look forward to seeing what new creative twists and turns they have planned for the folks of Genoa City.

Y&R is currently in its 51st season, and the renewal makes its CBS' longest running series and sees the show airing for 55 seasons.