The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Finn is Stunned by Steffy’s Confession

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for February 28, 2024
On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Finn and Steffy are having a grim discussion at the beach house. He is stunned to learn his mother is dead. Steffy confirms and Finn continues to ask if she’s certain. He knows Sheila broke in but can’t understand what happened. He asks if the police shot her, but Steffy says she wasn’t shot. Finn asks how it happened and Steffy says everything happened so fast. He asks more questions and Steffy says she had no choice. Steffy finally admits she killed Sheila. 

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Sheila Clings to Life

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

