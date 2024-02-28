On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Hope and Finn are chatting in his office. Finn says he spoke to Steffy and is somewhat concerned about her with the brewing storm and subsequent power outages. Finn notes the kids are away from the beach house. Hope thinks Finn’s concern is sweet. He says Steffy means everything to him.

At the beach house, the paramedics are working on Sheila as Steffy stands by. The paramedics say Sheila has a faint pulse and took a stab wound to the upper chest. The police arrive on the scene. The paramedics give them a report and they spot the knife on the floor. Steffy says the woman broke into her house and she acted in self-defense. She identifies the woman as Sheila Carter.

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Steffy Finds Herself Alone and Afraid

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!