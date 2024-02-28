James Reynolds, Raven Bowens

University Hospital – Paulina’s Room: Chanel enters and talks to Abe about Paulina. They both agree she is their hero. They’re waiting on Paulina to wake up from the meds she was given after her heart attack. Just then, Kayla enters. Abe thanks her for taking such good care of Paulina.

Kayla says she has good news and not so good news about Paulina’s condition. The thyroidectomy continues to be a success and her recovery is on target. Kayla goes on to explain Paulina will have a long road to recovery in terms of the heart attack. She’s concerned the damage she sustained may require a heart transplant. Just then, Paulina begins to rouse.

Paulina says she feels like she was hit by a freight train. Kayla sends Chanel out to get her mother some ice chips so Abe and Paulina can have a moment. Paulina asks Abe to promise, if something happens to her, he will take care of her girls. Abe promises but says Paulina isn’t going anywhere.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Johnny arrives and talks to EJ about Paulina’s condition. Just then, Nicole enters and tells Johnny about Holly’s return. They are hopeful she will be waking up soon.

Johnny surprises EJ and Nicole saying he and Chanel were married at Paulina’s bedside. EJ and Nicole are somewhat disappointed but thrilled they could give Paulina that gift. They ask about the duo’s plans but Johnny says there’s been no time to discuss anything. EJ says they are welcome to return to the mansion but Johnny thinks they may want a place of their own. With that, Johnny heads upstairs to see Holly.

DiMera Mansion – Holly’s Room: Johnny sits at Holly’s bedside and says how much he’s missed her. EJ and Nicole join them and tell Johnny they believe Holly can hear everything they say. Johnny blames himself for Holly’s condition. They assure him that he’s not responsible. EJ turns focus to Tate before Nicole hushes him up.

Salem PD – Interrogation Room: Everett enters to find Chad already there. They discuss the fire and how everyone is dealing with the aftermath. They’ve been called in to discuss Lucas. Everett switches topics and asks if Chad has spoken with Stephanie. Before he can explain, Jada enters to question them (No possible conflict there…). She says Lucas is fine and then gets snarky with Everett. Jada goes on to say Lucas’ attack happened the same night as the hit on Harris. She’s called them in because Everett and Lucas are two of only a few folks who knew Lucas’ location.

Chad and Everett say betraying Lucas would serve them no purpose. Each time she poses a question, Jada shoots Everett a look and then refers to him as Mr. Stein (why don’t they have lawyers with them?). Chad doesn’t understand why Jada is being so hostile. She moves along asking why they went to see Clyde after they saw Lucas.

Everett explains they were following up on their drug trade story. Jada continues her snarky run when Chad backs up Everett saying they went to collect information for the story. Further, he would never work with the man who murdered his wife. Jada turns her focus to Everett, once again calls him Mr. Stein, and asks his connection. She vows to sit patiently until one of them gives up pertinent information (Where is Rafe?). She quickly becomes impatient and exits to make a call.

Chad asks why Jada is being so hostile towards Everett. He updates Chad on the entire Bobby Stein affair. Chad is understandably confused and they both completely lose their cool. Jada returns and understands Chad now knows everything. She warns them not to leave town and Chad exits.

Endings

Everett tells Chad he’s sorry he doesn’t remember their time together. He tells her that he’s seeing Marlena to try and recover his memories. Jada says all she wants is to forget. Before she exits, Jada warns him again to not leave Salem.

Johnny returns and Chanel updates him on Paulina’s condition. Just then, Chanel gets a call from Eli. They return to Paulina’s room and she’s thrilled to see the happy couple. Chanel has a beaming grin and reports Lani has been released from prison and they will be back in Salem the following day.

Nicole and EJ stand at Holly’s bedside. Nicole can’t wait for Holly to wake up. EJ follows up saying they can’t wait to have their precious Holly back. After they exit, Holly’s fingers begin to wiggle.

