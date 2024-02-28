Ashley Puzemis

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Park: Alex and Kristen are jogging and literally run into each other (a common occurrence in Salem). Kristen assumes his hyper focus is because of one Jeannie Theresa Donovan. Alex has no clue that’s Theresa’s full name which amuses Kristen. Alex informs Kristen that Jeannie Theresa has move back in with Brady.

Kristen is annoyed to learn Theresa found a huge ring and yet Alex didn’t propose. He tried to explain his lack of action by telling her about his visit to an Al-Anon meeting, but Kristen is unmoved. Kristen thinks Alex is overreacting as she barely fell off the wagon and immediately got back on. They devolve into a conversation about dysfunctional relationships when Kristen says she’s heading over to the penthouse to see what’s up with Brady and Theresa.

Marlena and John’s Penthouse: (We have another outside shot!) Brady and Theresa are chatting about Tater Tot and their unfortunate visit. Theresa gets a text from Alex which she ignores. Just then, she gets a call from Tate. He says Justin called him to say a spot opened up at one of the halfway houses in Salem. They are stunned to learn Tate doesn’t want the transfer. He says he doesn’t want to be close by as neither of his parents believe in him enough to fight for him. They assure him that they are doing everything they can to get him out. With that, he hangs up.

Kristen arrives, greets Brady and forces her way in to find Theresa on the sofa. The two go toe to toe until Kristen mentions Tate which send Theresa to her bedroom. Kristen pretends to apologize and gives Brady a valentine from Rachel. Brady asks Kristen to thank their daughter. Kristen thinks they should thank her together but Brady is reluctant. He tries to quickly usher her out the door but runs into Alex which then summons Theresa from her room.

Kristen and Brady watch as Theresa and Alex argue. Kristen thinks she and Brady should head out but Brady leans in to protect Theresa. Just then, Theresa gets a call from Tate.

DiMera Mansion – EJ and Nicole’s Room: EJ and Nicole jump up as they hear Holly through the baby monitor.

DiMera Mansion – Holly’s Room: Nicole and EJ are thrilled Holly is awake but she thinks it’s still New Year’s Eve.

Horton Square: Sarah and Chad run into each other sit down for a little nosh. They begin talking about the children and Sarah asks how he’s holding up after the fire. He thinks Maggie is a saint for putting them up at the mansion. They move along to discussing Xander and his arrest. Sarah insists he didn’t shoot Harris because he’s a different man. Just then, Sarah gets a call from EJ saying Holly woke up. She hops up to head to the DiMera mansion.

Chad gets a call from Leo and says his article on the Horton House was great work. Just then, Chad looks up and sees Stephanie standing over the plaque of Tom and Alice. She’s asking them to help her know what to do about Everett. She turns around and Chad asks what’s’ going on. They engage in a confusing conversation but end up in an embrace.

Stephanie apologizes for the confusion saying she’s struggling. They review all of the Jada and Everett/Bobby mess and wonder why they were fooled by him.

DiMera Mansion – Holly’s Room: EJ arrives and tells Holly and Nicole that Sarah is on the way. Sarah arrives and begins to examine Holly. After the exam, Sarah tells EJ and Nicole that Holly seems to be doing well but she would like to get her to the hospital soon to get more comprehensive tests. Nicole exits to get Holly ice chips. EJ thanks Sarah while acknowledging he’s not Sarah’s favorite person at the moment. Sarah says she’s only there to check up on Holly… but then tries to argue Xander’s case. EJ has no time and quickly exits.

Nicole apologizes for EJ and Sarah says it’s hard to reconcile EJ as the doting step father while also being the jackass who is prosecuting Xander. Nicole assures her the truth will come out. Just then, Holly, once again, begins to rouse. Nicole asks if it’s normal for Holly to go in and out of sleep. Sarah says that Holly regained consciousness at all is a huge step forward.

Nicole tells Sarah there will be many family members around Holly to help with her recovery. They share a particularly adorable moment about Anna’s impending return (squee!). Nicole acknowledges being around the Kiriakis men is equally problematic to being with the DiMera men. Nicole tells Sarah if she ever needs to talk she can count on her.

Alice Horton’s Burned Down Living Room: Stephanie and Chad arrive and discuss Christmas holidays both recent and past. Chad tells Stephanie the ornaments were saved and Stephanie asks about Thomas and Charlotte. He says they’re resilient as kids are and it’s made them learn all about fire safety. She worries about not being there for the kids, but Chad says they have their father and Doug and Julie. With that, Chad starts to take pictures of the scene for the insurance company. Just then, EJ calls and reports Holly is awake. He goes on to say he’s on top of the investigation into the arson.

Endings

Stephanie assures Chad the police will connect the dots that will lead to Clyde’s arrest for the arson. With that, Chad pulls a sheet off Tom’s chair to reveal it was unharmed in the fire. They both agree it represents Salem royalty.

Tate says it’s ok to put him on speaker and says he called Justin and approved the move to the Salem halfway house. Theresa and Brady embrace with the news of Tate’s return… much to Alex and Kristen’s chagrin.

Nicole tells Sarah it’s perfectly fine to tell Maggie about Holly’s recovery. Sarah says she’ll be around for anything Holly needs. With that, Sarah exits. Afterwards, EJ returns and embraces Nicole as they celebrate Holly’s recovery.

