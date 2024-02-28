Kin Shriner

Scotty drops off flowers at Karen's grave and is surprised when John joins him. John tells Scotty he's with the FBI now and hasn't kept in touch because of the divorce. Scotty understands how they grew apart as things change. He asks if John is here to take Sonny down as he has convinced everyone he's a good guy.

John complains about what Sonny did to Karen and how he exploited her vulnerability. Scotty tells John to make Sonny pay. John says his job is to protect and save his life and find whoever is after Sonny. Scotty tells him to look the other way and let nature take its course, but John says he's not that kind of man.

Sonny runs into Carly at the park with Donna. He asks about Josslyn and Carly tells him how she's devastated about Dex' leaving. Sonny brings up how he feels Carly betrayed him with Dex, but she points out she could have made a deal with the SEC to give him up and she didn't.

Carly says she's worried about him, but he says he can take care of himself. Carly says she knows about Olivia Jerome's death and worries who's next. She goes on to tell him about meeting John at Bobbie's, which annoys Sonny. He complains about John and how he doesn't trust him but can’t go into details with Carly as he doesn’t trust her either.

Michael checks in on Josslyn, who tells him that she's going to find Dex and bring him home. Michael doesn't like the idea, but she just hangs up on him. Josslyn's searching for Dex and happens to find him on the lumber docks. Dex drags them off to the motel where he’s been staying to lay low.

Dex isn't happy she came looking for him and reminds Josslyn she was supposed to let him go. Josslyn is upset Sonny made Dex leave and tells him how much she's missed him. Since they're talking about Sonny, that immediately leads to sex. In the afterglow, Dex tells her that he's leaving, and they are finished.

Michael summons Dante to ask for help making up with Sonny. Michael says he's concerned about Sonny now, with Dex gone as he doesn't have anyone to watch out for him. Dante reminds Michael he's here for Sonny. Michael says Sonny will never fully trust Dante because he's a cop.

Michael says whoever is after Sonny is playing by a different rule book, but Dante says he has to trust him. Dante says there is small progress in the case, and brings up Olivia Jerome's death, which surprises Michael. Dante promises they'll catch the killer, as Sonny arrives.



Chase asks Finn to be his best man and he accepts. Finn wonders if Chase is anxious but he swears he's in a good place. Chase talks about Brook Lynn, how they're in step together and how much they love each other. Chase gets a text from the Quartermaine lawyers Brook Lynn wants him to sign a prenup which upsets him. Gregory tries to calm him down, but Chase thinks this means Brook Lynn is trying to find a way out. Finn and Gregory think Tracy might have talked her into it.

Lois gets verklempt when it's time for Brook Lynn to try on wedding dresses and doesn't understand why her daughter isn't more excited. Maxie mentions how she loved Felicia's wedding dress, which has Lois discussing her own gown and how wonderful it was. Tracy points out Lois' dress belonged to Lila.

Lois explains how she was supposed to wear her own mother's dress, but it was destroyed by squirrels in the attic. She says Lila graciously offered her wedding dress and we get a flashback of the scene. (I’m not crying, you’re crying.)

Brook Lynn comes out in the first dress and thinks it's fine though the others tell her not to settle for the first one she tries on. Brook Lynn gets upset and storms off leaving Lois and Maxie confused. Brook Lynn returns and says sometimes she's overwhelmed by all the arrangements and wishes things were more simple.

Tracy gets a text Chase was served with the pre-nup and Brook Lynn gets upset because she didn't want one. Lois gets angry and chastises Tracy, but she says she's safeguarding Brook Lynn's future. Chase and Gregory show up.



(*Am I the only one that didn't like that wedding dress?)

