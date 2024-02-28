On today's General Hospital recap:

Blaze tells her mother Kristina is her girlfriend but Natalia refuses to see the truth. Mom says she's always been there for Blaze who says she needs her mother to know the real her. Kristina tries to leave but Blaze stops her. Blaze and Natalia argue about her career and mom is upset Blaze is too distracted by Kristina to release her new song as promised.

Blaze gets upset her mother isn't seeing her but Natalia is done and leaves. Blaze complains about her mother and how she refuses to see who she really is. Kristina believes Blaze and her mother will get along eventually and wonders if Blaze has regrets. Blaze says she feels free though she knows her mother may never come around.

Spinelli and Maxie agree that the kiss was great, but she wants things to go back to the way they were. Spinelli says he's in love with her and has been trying to fight it for a while. Maxie says she loves him too but doesn't know if that's enough. She says it didn't last in the past, but he says they were meant to be together. Maxie brings up the burst pipes as fate but Spinelli admits his apartment is fine and he moved in to help her.

Maxie is upset Spinelli and Felicia went behind her back to concoct this plan because they don't think she can take care of herself and the kids. Spinelli says he was motivated by his love for her, but Maxie says that reminds her of what Peter would say. She says he lied to her but he says he only wanted to help but Maxie says he sees her as irresponsible and needing help, but he disagrees. Maxie is furious and says she could have done this without him. Maxie tells him to get out.

Drew checks in with Carly wondering if they can find their way forward or if this is the end. Carly admits she misses him but Drew says the man he was is gone. Carly says she wants him to put Pentonville and the past behind him.

Drew says he can't ignore what Nina did to him, but Carly says they can't work if he can't let go. Drew reminds her that she was more than happy to take the job at Crimson. Carly claims she took it because he asked her, but he still needs to get back at Nina.

Carly claims she's trying to rise above like Bobbie did and needs him to find the old Drew otherwise Nina wins. Drew doesn't know how to turn the other cheek, but Carly says she's done letting Nina run her life. Carly says Nina is her own worst enemy and that the two of them are all that matters. The two of them head home for some afternoon delight.

Nina says she misses Sonny and brings up the shooting on the island. Sonny says he's fine and she doesn't need to concern herself. Nina says she cares about him even if he served her with divorce papers, then notices he removed his wedding ring.

Nina believes he still loves her and accepts he blames her for making the call to the SEC. Sonny calls it jealousy and says she almost put Donna's mother in prison. Nina says she made a rash decision, but Sonny says she only wanted Carly miserable. Nina reminds him Carly kept her daughters from her and she's the only one outraged by it. He calls her reckless and says it's unforgivable.

Nina says she fell in love with him in Nixon Falls and he's not seeing the whole picture. She says she's motivated by love, the same love he felt when they got back. Nina says neither of them had that kind of love before and dares him to tell her that he doesn't love her anymore.

Sonny admits he still loves her, but she stabbed him in the back when she lied to him again. Nina thinks something beautiful can come from this mistake and make things right again. She thinks they can be happy again and asks for his forgiveness. Sonny says he can forgive but he won't forget that she deliberately set out to punish Carly. He says she didn't care about the consequences and walks out.

