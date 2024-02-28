Skip to main content

Report: CBS to Extend The Bold and The Beautiful Through 2024-25 TV Season

The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful has grabbed an extended option year renewal. On the heels of The Young and the Restless garnering a renewal pick up through the 2027-28 TV season, CBS is will exercise its renewal pact option to have B&B on air throughout 2024-2025, TVLine reports. 

RELATED: The Young and The Restless Renewed Through 2027-2028 Television Season

According to the site, B&B's renewal expires in May just like Y&R, but CBS will keep the lights on with the show through its additional option year. 

