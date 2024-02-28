Susan Seaforth Hayes Talks Some of Bill Hayes' Final Days of Our Lives Scenes

Susan Seaforth Hayes, Bill Hayes YouTube

The on- and off-screen romances between Days of Our Lives legends Bill Hayes (Doug) and Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie) delighted audiences for decades. After Hayes' recent passing, Seaforth Hayes spoke to Michael Fairman TV on some of his final scenes on the soap and working for years with her beloved husband.

The Hayeses filmed a lot of scenes together in and around the Horton house blaze storyline. Seaforth Hayes recalled of her late spouse:

He was okay. He was up for it. He had difficulty moving at that point. So, they restricted his movement a lot. Bill always enjoyed coming to work a lot, and it was extremely difficult for him because he was blind, and didn’t move very well. And now, to do a scene with people who may or may not, have rehearsed with you, who may or may not, give you the exact cue, and when they are attempting to have you look each other in the eye, you can’t see who’s eyes they are, that was the hard part. The easy part was working with him, which was lovely and was a gift. It was a gift from Corday Productions that he was able to work within three weeks of his death, which I thought was super and extraordinary.

Asked what it was like to film the legendary Horton house burning down while dealing with Hayes' declining health, Seaforth Hayes mused:

Well, it hasn’t been my greatest stretch. But I knew that life would be like this. I’ve had five decades of an absolutely wonderful, blessed marriage and a chance to work and a chance to live in my own home and travel, all good. And now, we’re going to have the epilogue. And the epilogue is the hard part, seeing rapid change around you and losing the people that were the center of your life. I’ve just been very fortunate to have cultivated some wonderful friendships, and to have a wonderful large family of Hayeses.

Did the actress know that her husband's last scenes would indeed be the final ones he'd film and his last day on set? She shared: