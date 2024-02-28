Eileen Davidson, Zuleyka Silver

On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Audra arrives at the Abbott mansion ready to do battle with Ashley. Audra stops Ashley from goading her saying it’s her time to do the talking. Ashley asks her to leave, but Audra is more focused on why Ashley paid Tucker a visit in his suite. Audra goes on to say her relationship with Tucker is based on honesty so of course he told her. Ashley is amused but doesn’t take the bait. Audra tells Ashley to back off as she and Tucker are officially together. Ashley suspects Audra isn’t so sure…

