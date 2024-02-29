Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Tucker Watches Audra and Ashley Bicker

The Young and the Restless Recap for February 28, 2024
Trevor St. John

Trevor St. John

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Ashley is talking to Tucker when Audra snatches the phone from his hand. She and Ashley continue their seemingly constant bickering with Ashley saying Audra is upset because she’s back in the game. Audra says there’s no one else playing her game and she’s embarrassed by her antics. Ashley reminds Audra she is the only woman Tucker has ever loved and this hiccup is only one chapter in their ever expanding book. Audra says each chapter always ends with Tucker’s heart broken and the book concludes here. Ashley asks if Tucker knows what she’s saying and Audra assure her that they are on the same page. Audra pushes Ashley to maintain some level of dignity. 

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

