The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Ridge and Steffy Are Perplexed by Finn’s Reaction to Sheila’s Death

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for February 29, 2024
On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: 

Ridge and Thomas have arrived to support Steffy while Finn continues to spiral. Finn can’t believe the three of them can be so heartless while they stand in the place where Sheila took her last breath (do we really think Sheila has taken her last breath?). Ridge and Thomas note it could have been Steffy or the kids who were hurt or killed. Steffy reminds him Sheila broke into their home and tried to attack her. Ridge comforts Steffy saying everything is ok. Finn thinks nothing is ok. Ridge hates to be insensitive (does he?) but what’s important is they take care of Steffy. Finn becomes wild-eyed and remind them HIS MOTHER died. 

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Finn is Stunned by Steffy’s Confession

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

