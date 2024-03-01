Sal Stowers

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

DiMera Mansion - Outside: Stefan is frustrated with Harris’ recovery when Clyde calls. Stefan tries to lie to Clyde who seems to know exactly where he is and what he’s doing. Clyde reminds Stefan he needs to finish off Harris immediately. He follows up saying a package will be arriving soon with a syringe allowing Stefan to inflict a fatal heart attack on Harris. He once again demands Stefan finish the job.

DiMera Mansion – Living Room: Stefan guzzles a drink and then hears the door bell. He finds a package outside with no one in sight.

Shin Boarding House: Steve and Ava are discussing the kidnapping. Steve thinks they should call Wendy’s parents to fill them in on the situation. Just then, Ava gets a text with a video of Tripp and Wendy where he is clearly reading from a script. Tripp says not to contact the police and to know she’s being monitored. If Ava doesn’t do everything she’s told, she will never see Tripp or Wendy again. Steve says he’s going to take the video apart frame by frame.

“Safe House”: Wendy and Tripp are stretching and trying to keep themselves sane. They decide to pretend like they are going to dinner in Paris. They have their pretend dinner and go along a make believe walk along the Seine before engaging in a kiss.

Sloan’s Digs: Sloan arrives home to find Eric has set up for an evening of romance. He says he has special plans in store. Eric worked with Sloan’s assistant and helped clear her schedule. In addition, Marlena has taken Jude so they can be completely alone. They toast to the occasion with champagne.

Eric pulls out a gift of lingerie and Sloan immediately leaves to change. They being to make out, move to the bed and do what comes naturally. In the afterglow, Sloan makes Eric promise they won’t ever go this long without sexy times. Just then, Eric’s phone rings.

University Hospital – Paulina’s Room: Paulina awakens to find Abe and Chanel by her side. Chanel rushes out and ushers in Eli and Lani. They dropped off Carver and Jules with Doug and Julie and rushed right over. After they engage in hugging and loving, everyone but Abe exits as Paulina is clearly in need of a break.

Paulina knows how lucky she is to have the support of her friends and family. Abe thinks they are the lucky ones to have her in their lives. They get all Abe and Paulina and lovey dovey.

University Hospital – Lobby: Eli, Lani and Chanel discuss Paulina’s condition. Chanel explains the heart attack was serious enough she may require a heart transplant. Chanel goes on to explain why she and Johnny decided to get married at Paulina’s bedside. They all decide to maintain positive energy as a family.

Abe arrives and hugs Lani. She’s really worried about Paulina and Abe assures her that her mother is strong, and they are all trying to be optimistic. Abe says he still doesn’t remember his past but is thrilled to know how lucky he is to be her father. Lani says she and Eli are going to remain in Salem for a while. She wants to focus on her family. Abe assures Lani her mother is going to make it through her health issues.

University Hospital – Paulina’s Room: Chanel comes back and Abe leaves to give them some space. Eli comes back and they discuss his newly shaved face. Paulina says it was good for her soul to be reunited with Eli and Lani. She feels like her heart is already getting stronger.

Eric tells Sloan the call was from Nicole. She’s back and Holly is awake.

Stefan opens the package and finds the syringe and the vial of poison.

Ava tells Steve she’s proud of what the man Tripp has become. Steve assures Ava they will find their son and Wendy and bring them home.

Wendy tells Tripp she’s trying to be positive. Tripp assures Wendy they will get out of the “safe house” and back to safety.

Eli shows Paulina pictures of her grandchildren while Chanel looks on. Just then, Lani and Abe return. While they’re all talking, Paulina gets verklempt as she considers how precious these life moments are. Paulina says she loves her family and Chanel and Lani move to her side for an embrace.

