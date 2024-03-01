Generations Stars Vivica A. Fox and Jonelle Allen Look Back at Legendary Catfight

Vivica A. Fox, Jonelle Allen YouTube

It's been nearly 35 years since the groundbreaking soap Generations, the first daytime drama to feature a Black family at its center, premiered. It helped birth the careers of plenty of stars and featured plenty of memorable scenes, such as the iconic catfight between Maya (Vivica A. Fox) and Doreen (Jonelle Allen). Ahead of the show's 35th anniversary, Entertainment Weekly looked back at the Maya-Doreen fight and how it all came together.

On screen, the conflict began when Doreen fell for Maya's dad Daniel (Richard Roundtree). Everything hit the fan when the paternity of Doreen's daughter Danielle emerged; the dad was none other than Maya's beau Adam (Kristoff St. John)! All that tension led to a spat like none other.

Allen revealed how much work went into the scene. She shared:

The lines were scripted. What we were doing while we were saying them — the earrings and all of that stuff — was not. I added the kicking off the shoes and the pulling up the train. The actors didn't get hurt, but the cameraman could have, because when I kicked off my shoes, I kicked my shoe so far it almost hit the camera! They were like, ‘You should have let us know that was coming!’ Because in rehearsals, that move wasn’t there. But I went back into my dressing room and thought, I want to do something so it’s not just, ‘Okay, let’s fight.’ So, I did the shoe kick, but of course, being a dancer, I kicked a little too high. It blew across the studio. [Laughs]

Fox added:

We did that whole choreography in one take, and we were so proud of each other. I mean, we were out of breath. It was like a beautiful dance more than anything else. We really went over that choreography of the fight scene and wanted to make it look as good as possible. And the production team was thrilled. They were like, 'Yes, we got it!' I think my favorite part was just me sweeping her across that [table], and how she spread herself out, and we just destroy that apartment. It always looks more impactful than what it really was.

And when St. John entered the scene, he nearly got hurt! Allen revealed: