Natasha Hall Temporarily Subs in For Jessica Serfaty as Days of Our Lives' Sloan

Hall will temporarily pinch hit for Serfaty
Days of Our Lives schemer Sloan will temporarily have a new face. According to Soap Opera Digest, a show rep has confirmed that regular portrayer Jessica Serfaty will be briefly recast in the role for three episodes, starting next week. 

Pinch hitting will be Natasha Hall, who's guested on shows such as The Kominsky Method, NCIS, SEAL Team, and S.W.A.T. She's also appeared in movies like Game Night and A Little White Lie.

