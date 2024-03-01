Amelia Heinle

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Victoria arrives at Victor’s office to have a chat. He hopes she doesn’t want to continue to fight him. Victoria says she’s only there to say she’ll stop opposing his plan to lure Jordan out of hiding. Victor recognizes she is still upset, but Victoria says she wants to support Claire in her attempt to make amends to the family. That being said, her support has conditions. Victor is pleased Nikki was able to convince her to get on board. Victoria is less than thrilled to learn her father used her mother to manipulate her.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Tucker Watches Audra and Ashley Bicker

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!