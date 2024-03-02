Tanner Novlan

On today's The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Finn and Sheila continue their discussion about Sheila’s death. Finn recognizes how much Sheila terrorized their family but she was his birth mother. He remembers thinking about who his birth mother was when he was a kid and it meant the world to him when he finally got to meet her… even when he found out exactly what kind of person she was. He will never be able to see her again because Steffy killed her. Steffy understands Sheila’s death is difficult but then reminds him how she broke into their house and attacked her. She doesn’t know what else she was supposed to do besides defend herself. Finn gets it but can’t let it go. Just then, they hear police sirens in the background. Finn freaks out saying he can’t handle the situation and makes a quick exit.

