Everyone in the Davis and Quartermaine families are celebrating Scout's birthday at the mansion. Sam tells Carly that Drew seems more relaxed, and Carly believes he's moving past the whole Nina thing. Kristina introduces everyone to Blaze and Jake is awestruck.

Alexis talks to Drew about Nina being the publisher of The Invader and asks about her firing from Crimson. Drew admits he felt he couldn't trust Nina's judgment and she's capable of anything. He warns Alexis to watch her back.



Sam asks Drew to talk to Danny, who's having problems right now. Drew says he'd be happy to do it. Jake heads out to look for Danny to cut the cake and finds him at the boathouse vaping. Jake takes it away and the two fight over it until Willow happens by.

Carly and Michael discuss Sonny and all of the danger. Michael says he asked Josslyn to bring Dex back to town, which upsets Carly. She says Sonny will be mad at Michael for going behind his back again but Michael says he'll help Sonny whether he likes it or not. Kristina overhears and questions what's happening with their father, but Michael deflects.

Maxie tells Felicia she sent Spinelli packing. She lays it on thick that Spinelli had the nerve to try and manipulate her, so Felicia admits it was her idea. Maxie says Felicia should have respected her boundaries to fix her own finances, but Felicia says she couldn't sit back and watch. Maxie forgives her mother but not Spinelli. Felicia defends Spinelli but Maxie says she fell in love with him but his moving in was under false pretenses.

Felicia apologizes but says they didn't set out to deceive her. Maxie's upset she couldn't tell Spinelli was hiding something from her, but Felicia defends him. Maxie doesn't think things will work out, but Felicia reminds her that she and Spinelli have always had a connection. Maxie worries what would happen if they tried to make it work but lost him for good. Felicia thinks they could just as easily make something great happen.

Ava promises Sonny she isn't taking sides between him and Nina. Spinelli shows up to tell Sonny everything is set for tonight. Ava questions the plan, and Sonny says he assumes someone is trying to take out both him and Selina. Ava says her presence could help since she's a former member of the Jerome family which could help draw out the enemy.

Selina's bodyguard Li is attacked and put into the hospital and Dante worries things are going to get more dangerous. Chase and Dante question him but Li's not talking.

John tells Anna he wants Sonny out of his life for good. Anna reminds him of his jurisdiction, so he apologizes for taking his frustrations out on her. Anna says there is no reason for them to be at odds and John says he wants them to be able to work together.

Anna says Sonny is not a saint, but he also isn't the devil. Anna thinks John has issues with who Sonny was. Anna says Sonny has done positive things and doesn't believe he's just a criminal. Dante and Chase interrupt to tell them Sonny and Selina are making moves.

Dante says Li leaked fake intel to the enemy Sonny and Selina were meeting tonight to set up a trap. John and Anna are annoyed Sonny is taking matters into his own hands and they need to stop them.

Selina is surprised to see Ava joining Sonny for their plan. Sonny says they can trust Ava. Selina says Ava's presence destabilizes an already volatile situation. Sonny tells her to let it play out, since they're all targets at this point. He says to let their enemy come to them.

