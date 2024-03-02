Hayley Erin, Amelia Heinle

On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Victoria and Cole bring Claire into the living room at the ranch to find Victor awaiting their arrival. They’ve just shown Claire her new bedroom and she is thrilled. She thinks the entire estate is stunning (she should have seen the original ranch!) and doesn’t know just what to think about her new surroundings. Victor asks if she rides horses and Claire says she’s always wanted to learn. Victor thinks they can make it happen. He says once the saga with Jordan is over she can decide if she wants to remain at the ranch. She’s a Newman and that will never change.

Next Week

Chance and Summer get a little sexy.

Amanda and Mamie come face to face.

Cricket can’t believe Danny might be leaving when they’ve just reconnected.

Jordan pushes Seth to call Nikki.

