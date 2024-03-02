Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Recap: Claire Is Overwhelmed by the Perks of Being a Newman

The Young and the Restless Recap for March 1, 2024
Hayley Erin, Amelia Heinle

Hayley Erin, Amelia Heinle

On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Victoria and Cole bring Claire into the living room at the ranch to find Victor awaiting their arrival. They’ve just shown Claire her new bedroom and she is thrilled. She thinks the entire estate is stunning (she should have seen the original ranch!) and doesn’t know just what to think about her new surroundings. Victor asks if she rides horses and Claire says she’s always wanted to learn. Victor thinks they can make it happen. He says once the saga with Jordan is over she can decide if she wants to remain at the ranch. She’s a Newman and that will never change.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Victoria Reluctantly Agrees to Support Victor’s Plan

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Next Week

  • Chance and Summer get a little sexy.
  • Amanda and Mamie come face to face.
  • Cricket can’t believe Danny might be leaving when they’ve just reconnected.
  • Jordan pushes Seth to call Nikki.

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

IMG_2246
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Nikki and Victoria Embrace Claire as a Newman

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_1024
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Nikki is Claire’s Prisoner

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2314
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Nikki Crashes Victoria and Claire’s Stress Free Day

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_3069
The Young and the Restless

Y&R Recap: Claire Encourages Cole and Victoria to Reconnect

By Joshua BaldwinComment