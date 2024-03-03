The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of March 4-8, 2024

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Li (Naomi Matsuda) throw down over Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) death.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) breaks down when he sees Sheila.

Finn tells Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) he needs time and space.

Steffy tells Liam (Scott Clifton) she doesn’t know if her marriage will survive.

Liam threatens to support Steffy if Finn is unwilling.

Zende (Delon de Metz) and Poppy (Romy Park) run interference between Luna (Lisa Yamada) and RJ (Joshua Hoffman).

Deacon leans on Hope (Annika Noelle).

Steffy and Finn come back together post-Sheila’s demise.

Finn is haunted by memories of Sheila.

