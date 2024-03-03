Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Steffy Confides in Liam About Her Troubles With Finn

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of March 4-8, 2024
Liam Spencer, The Bold and the Beautiful

Scott Clifton

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Li (Naomi Matsuda) throw down over Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) death.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) breaks down when he sees Sheila.

Finn tells Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) he needs time and space.

Steffy tells Liam (Scott Clifton) she doesn’t know if her marriage will survive.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Finn Confides in Hope About Steffy’s Fight With Sheila

Liam threatens to support Steffy if Finn is unwilling.

Zende (Delon de Metz) and Poppy (Romy Park) run interference between Luna (Lisa Yamada) and RJ (Joshua Hoffman).

Deacon leans on Hope (Annika Noelle).

Steffy and Finn come back together post-Sheila’s demise.

Finn is haunted by memories of Sheila. 

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Liam Spencer, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Liam Asks Steffy to Leave Finn

By Joshua BaldwinComment
IMG_2732
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Luna and RJ Consider Their Path Forward

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Brooke Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Brooke and Taylor Face Off

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Steffy and Sheila Come to Blows

By Joshua BaldwinComment